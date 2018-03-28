×
Whitepaper

Realista is conducting a bounty program with the objective of rewarding members of our community who can help translate the Whitepaper. Members will be compensated with 17,000 RET for each Whitepaper translation

English

View Whitepaper

简体中文

日本語

Realista Token (RET) AFFILIATE PROGRAM

During the Token Sale, we are offering an incentive for community members to refer their friends. This program is launched with the objective of raising awareness about Realista and rewarding the most passionate members of our community.

Rewards
2.5%

How it Works

Anyone who registers for the Presale and Crowdsale will receive a referral link which can be shared on any online medium.

After registering, Token Sale participants can share their referral link and receive Bonus RET. During the Presale and Crowdsale, a referrer can earn an equivalent 2.5% RET of their referred participants’ Ethereum contributions.

2.5% RET to be
Awarded to Referees
  1. The Affiliate Program Reward only applies to Ethereum contributions from KYC whitelisted participants.
  2. Referrers are not required to participate in the Presale or Crowdsale; registering and referring Ethereum contributors are the only requisites for being eligible to reap the 2.5% RET Reward.
  3. * Realista leaves itself the right to disqualify participants from the Affiliate Program if deceiving methodologies are used. Deceiving does not include referring yourself and participating.

Realista Token (RET)
Powering the first
global real estate platform.

Over 20,000 registered agents.

Overview

Realista tokens (RET) are ERC-20 tokens issued by Realista, a global real estate platform that connects property sellers, buyers, renters and agents, enabling them to participate in a $217 trillion asset economy.

Disrupting the
Major Websites

The real estate industry is dominated by websites that monopolise online traffic and charge sellers and agents high fees to list property. This results in many listing being exclusively advertised offline and limiting the amount of content available to buyers and renters. Realista was built to provide greater connectivity and to empower everyone within the industry on a global scale.

Open Marketplace

Realista enables buyers and renters to find exactly what they're looking for. Rather than scrolling through hundreds of listings, they can simply set their property preferences and be matched to properties that meet their needs, all within an instant.

Network Effect

Realista is deploying Realista tokens (RET) as a mechanism to incentivise property content creation and solving the ‘slow start’ problem: fast-tracking the client side (buyers, renters and sellers) adoption and the agent side utilization of the platform. RET will be integrated with Realista and agents will receive RET as a reward for referring a new agent. RET can be utilized as payment for their subscription and this will help stimulate a network effect.

Market Size

There is a pressing need for an all-round, easy to use real estate platform that enables sellers more control of their property data and gives buyers and renters greater access to property content on a local and global scale. Realista aims to have more than 150,000 property listings per month in Australia, New Zealand and the USA by 2019.

Platform

Realista is a global real estate platform available on Android, iOS and Web with over 20,000 registered agents across Australia and New Zealand. With Realista, sellers can showcase their properties for free, agents can list property on the go, and buyers and renters have access to more property than ever before.

Find Properties
Worldwide, Instantly

For the first time global real estate is at your fingertips. Realista has officially launched in Australia and New Zealand and will soon launch in the USA. Within the next twelve months, Realista will expand to the UK, Singapore and more countries shortly after.

Realista’s My Feed

Buyers and renters can finally stop searching. Instead, they can build their own personalised feed that keeps them up to date with the latest properties as soon as they hit the market.

Off-Market Properties

Properties previously unavailable online are now within reach for buyers and renters. Our platform reduces barriers and streamlines the entire process, enabling agents to upload and update their listings at anytime and anywhere, at the lowest cost.

3D Virtual Tours

Inspect a property online in the most immersive way via 3D Virtual Tours. Visualize, rotate, walk-through and focus on any detail of a property to get a sense of what it feels like in real life.

Notifications

Set your property preferences and receive push notifications to keep you up to date with the latest properties that match your location, price and amenities preferences.

DEVELOPMENT
ROADMAP

Phase 1

Develop and Launch iOS, Android and Web Platforms
Realista R&D Commenced - January 2016
Realista Beta Australia- June 2017
Realista Official Launch Australia - July 2017
Realista Token (RET) Founded - July 2017
1000 Registered Agents Milestone - August 2017
Realista Beta New Zealand - September 2017
Realista Official Launch New Zealand - October 2017

Phase 2

Expansion of
Realista Overseas

Realista Beta USA - April 2018

Realista Beta UK - June 2018

Realista Beta Singapore - August 2018

Explore Potential Markets in Asia, Europe and Latin America 2019 - 2020

Phase 3

Launch of Realista 2.0 Web
Chat and Other Features Coming to iOS and Android

Deployment of Realista 2.0 Q1 2018

Chat System for seamless communication between agents and buyers and renters Q2 2018

Virality features including automatic posting of properties to social media by agents Q2 2018

Property summaries including list of indoor and
outdoor features Q2 2018

Development and integration of AI in the chat system for streamlining property inquiries Q3 2018

Phase 4

Development of the Ecosystem

Development of Realista Token (RET) Wallet. Enabling users to easily receive, deposit and transfer their RET Q3 2018

Integration of RET with the platform to incentivise agent adoption and property content creation Q4 2018

Integration of RET with agent subscription payment gateway Q4 2018

Note: Ten percent of RET will be allocated for stimulating Realista’s ecosystem.

Token Sale

Total Funds To Be Raised (USD):

15,000,000

Presale Amount (USD):

1,500,000

Crowdsale Amount (USD):

13,500,000

Accepted Form of Contribution:

Ethereum

Total Realista Token (RET) Supply:

1,000,000,000

RET issued to participants of Presale and Crowdsale:

500,000,000 - 620,000,000 (This is dependent on degree of funds raised during Bonus days)

Bonus Structure:

Presale: 30% Bonus
1st Day Crowdsale: 20% Bonus
2nd - 7th Day Crowdsale: 10% Bonus
8th - 14th Day Crowdsale: 5% Bonus

RET/Ethereum Rate:

Rate for Presale

Baseline Rate = 50,000,000 RET/Presale Amount (Ethereum)
* USD/Ethereum rate to be announced 1 hour before period begins.

Rate for Crowdsale

Baseline Rate = 450,000,000 RET/Crowdsale Amount (Ethereum)
* USD/Ethereum rate to be announced 1 hour before period begins.

Note:

Ethereum funds to be raised during Presale and Crowdsale will depend on the market valuation of Ethereum during the respective sale period.

More information regarding the Presale and Crowdsale will be announced to all registered participants via email.


*RET sale is not open to United States, Mainland China or Singapore citizens.


62%

Presale and Crowdsale
(Including Bonus & Affiliate Program)

22%

Reserves Held by Realista For Future Development & Growth

10%

Allocation for Realista's Ecosystem

4.5%

Realista Team

1.5%

Bounty Program and Influencers

60%

R&D and Platform Development:
Blockchain Experts, Web and Software Developers

20%

Marketing, Sales and International Outreach

10%

Operational Expenses

5%

Legal and Accounting Expenses

5%

Partnerships and Integration

Our Team

Alex McIntyre

CEO & Founder

Duncan Mclntyre

CMO & Co-Founder

Nagib Bousaad

Head of Product Develoment

Dustin Wen

Head of Design

Laura Donaldson

Public Relations Manager

Bella Hohaus

Business Development Manager

Prabu Dass

Blockchain Advisor

Platform Developer



