Realista tokens (RET) are ERC-20 tokens issued by Realista, a global real estate platform that connects property sellers, buyers, renters and agents, enabling them to participate in a $217 trillion asset economy.
The real estate industry is dominated by websites that monopolise online traffic and charge sellers and agents high fees to list property. This results in many listing being exclusively advertised offline and limiting the amount of content available to buyers and renters. Realista was built to provide greater connectivity and to empower everyone within the industry on a global scale.
Realista enables buyers and renters to find exactly what they're looking for. Rather than scrolling through hundreds of listings, they can simply set their property preferences and be matched to properties that meet their needs, all within an instant.
Realista is deploying Realista tokens (RET) as a mechanism to incentivise property content creation and solving the ‘slow start’ problem: fast-tracking the client side (buyers, renters and sellers) adoption and the agent side utilization of the platform. RET will be integrated with Realista and agents will receive RET as a reward for referring a new agent. RET can be utilized as payment for their subscription and this will help stimulate a network effect.
There is a pressing need for an all-round, easy to use real estate platform that enables sellers more control of their property data and gives buyers and renters greater access to property content on a local and global scale. Realista aims to have more than 150,000 property listings per month in Australia, New Zealand and the USA by 2019.
Realista is a global real estate platform available on Android, iOS and Web with over 20,000 registered agents across Australia and New Zealand. With Realista, sellers can showcase their properties for free, agents can list property on the go, and buyers and renters have access to more property than ever before.
For the first time global real estate is at your fingertips. Realista has officially launched in Australia and New Zealand and will soon launch in the USA. Within the next twelve months, Realista will expand to the UK, Singapore and more countries shortly after.
Buyers and renters can finally stop searching. Instead, they can build their own personalised feed that keeps them up to date with the latest properties as soon as they hit the market.
Properties previously unavailable online are now within reach for buyers and renters. Our platform reduces barriers and streamlines the entire process, enabling agents to upload and update their listings at anytime and anywhere, at the lowest cost.
Inspect a property online in the most immersive way via 3D Virtual Tours. Visualize, rotate, walk-through and focus on any detail of a property to get a sense of what it feels like in real life.
Set your property preferences and receive push notifications to keep you up to date with the latest properties that match your location, price and amenities preferences.
Phase 1
Phase 2
Realista Beta USA - April 2018
Realista Beta UK - June 2018
Realista Beta Singapore - August 2018
Explore Potential Markets in Asia, Europe and Latin America 2019 - 2020
Phase 3
Deployment of Realista 2.0 Q1 2018
Chat System for seamless communication between agents and buyers and renters Q2 2018
Virality features including automatic posting of properties to social media by agents Q2 2018
Property summaries including list of indoor and
outdoor features Q2 2018
Development and integration of AI in the chat system for streamlining property inquiries Q3 2018
Phase 4
Development of Realista Token (RET) Wallet. Enabling users to easily receive, deposit and transfer their RET Q3 2018
Integration of RET with the platform to incentivise agent adoption and property content creation Q4 2018
Integration of RET with agent subscription payment gateway Q4 2018
Note: Ten percent of RET will be allocated for stimulating Realista’s ecosystem.
Announcement
Whitepaper Release
Presale Start
Presale End
Crowdsale Start
Crowdsale End
Exchange Trading
15,000,000
1,500,000
13,500,000
Ethereum
1,000,000,000
500,000,000 - 620,000,000 (This is dependent on degree of funds raised during Bonus days)
Presale: 30% Bonus
1st Day Crowdsale: 20% Bonus
2nd - 7th Day Crowdsale: 10% Bonus
8th - 14th Day Crowdsale: 5% Bonus
Baseline Rate = 50,000,000 RET/Presale Amount (Ethereum)
* USD/Ethereum rate to be announced 1 hour before period begins.
Baseline Rate = 450,000,000 RET/Crowdsale Amount (Ethereum)
* USD/Ethereum rate to be announced 1 hour before period begins.
Ethereum funds to be raised during Presale and Crowdsale will depend on the market valuation of Ethereum during the respective sale period.
More information regarding the Presale and Crowdsale will be announced to all registered participants via email.
*RET sale is not open to United States, Mainland China or Singapore citizens.
|
62%
Presale and Crowdsale
|
22%
Reserves Held by Realista For Future Development & Growth
|
10%
Allocation for Realista's Ecosystem
|
4.5%
Realista Team
|
1.5%
Bounty Program and Influencers
|
60%
R&D and Platform Development:
|
20%
Marketing, Sales and International Outreach
|
10%
Operational Expenses
|
5%
Legal and Accounting Expenses
|
5%
Partnerships and Integration
